RBI Imposes Penalty: HDFC और HSBC के बाद RBI ने इस बड़े बैंक पर भी ठोकी पेनाल्‍टी, कहीं इसमें आपका खाता तो नहीं?
RBI Penalty: आरबीआई (RBI) की तरफ से जारी बयान में बताया गया क‍ि वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 के बाद नाबार्ड की तरफ से कि‍ये गए इंस्‍पेक्‍शन से पता चला कि यह सहकारी बैंक संदिग्ध लेनदेन को चिह्नित करने वाले सॉफ्टवेयर लगाने और उनकी जानकारी देने में नाकाम रहा था.

Jun 13, 2023, 07:49 AM IST

Bihar Rajya Sahakari Ltd Penalty: भारतीय र‍िजर्व बैंक (RBI) न‍ियमों का पालन नहीं करने और ग्राहकों को असुव‍िधा होने पर बैंकों और एनबीएफसी (NBFC) के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करता रहता है. प‍िछले व‍ित्‍तीय वर्ष में आरबीआई (RBI) ने 8 बैंकों के ख‍िलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए लाइसेंस तक रद्द कर द‍िये थे. अब आरबीआई (RBI) ने बिहार राज्य सहकारी बैंक लिमिटेड बैंक (Bihar Rajya Sahakari Ltd. Bank) पटना पर रेग्‍युलेटरी प्रावधानों प्रोव‍िजन के उल्लंघन पर 60.20 लाख रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया है.

