Air India Vistara Merger: एयर इंड‍िया को झटका! खटाई में पड़ा टाटा ग्रुप का बड़ा प्‍लान, पहले देना होगा यह जवाब
Air India Vistara Merger: एयर इंड‍िया को झटका! खटाई में पड़ा टाटा ग्रुप का बड़ा प्‍लान, पहले देना होगा यह जवाब

CCI Notice: एयर इंडिया को इसका जवाब देने के ल‍िए 30 दिन का समय द‍िया गया है. सीसीआई (CCI) यह देखना चाह‍ता है क‍ि एयर इंड‍िया और व‍िस्‍तारा के मर्जर से कंप्‍टीशन पर क‍ितना असर पड़ता है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

Vistara Merger: टाटा ग्रुप के माल‍िकाना हक वाली एयर इंड‍िया (Air India) और व‍िस्‍तारा (Vistara) के मर्जर की डील खटाई में पड़ती नजर आ रही है. कंप्टीशन कमीशन ऑफ इंडिया (CCI) तरफ से एयर इंड‍िया (Air India) को नोट‍िस जारी क‍िया गया है. नोट‍िस में एयर इंड‍िया से पूछा गया है क‍ि व‍िस्‍तारा के साथ उसके मर्जर की क्‍यों नहीं जांच की जानी चाह‍िए. इससे दोनों एयरलाइन का मर्जर प्‍लान आने वाले समय में लटक सकता है.

