Modi Government अब हर महीने दे रही 5100 रुपये कैश, जानें किन लोगों को मिलेगा फायदा?

Viral Message on Social Media: इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर कई खबरें सामने आ रही हैं, जिसमें दावा किया जा रहा है कि सरकार महिलाओं को 5100 रुपये हर महीने दे रही है. इस मैसेज को देखने के बाद में इसकी सच्चाई पता लगाने के लिए पीआईबी की तरफ से फैक्ट चेक किया जा रहा है.

Modi Goernment Scheme: केंद्र सरकार (Central Government) की तरफ से कई सरकारी स्कीम चलाई जा रही हैं, जिसमें आपको फाइनेंशियल मदद भी मिलती है. इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर कई खबरें सामने आ रही हैं, जिसमें दावा किया जा रहा है कि सरकार महिलाओं को 5100 रुपये हर महीने दे रही है. इस मैसेज को देखने के बाद में इसकी सच्चाई पता लगाने के लिए पीआईबी की तरफ से फैक्ट चेक किया जा रहा है. इस फैक्ट चेक में सच्चाई का पता लगाया गया है.

