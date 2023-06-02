Advance Salary Scheme: सरकारी कर्मचारियों के ल‍िए शुरू हुई नई योजना, अब महीने की शुरुआत में म‍िलेगी सैलरी
topStories1hindi1721137
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Advance Salary Scheme: सरकारी कर्मचारियों के ल‍िए शुरू हुई नई योजना, अब महीने की शुरुआत में म‍िलेगी सैलरी

Old Pension: कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए एडवांस सैलरी की योजना 1 जून 2023 से प्रभावी हो गई है. सीएम गहलोत की तरफ से इस बारे में बजट के दौरान घोषणा की गई थी. अशोक गहलोत राज्‍य में कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए पहले ही पुरानी पेंशन को लागू कर चुके हैं.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

Trending Photos

Advance Salary Scheme: सरकारी कर्मचारियों के ल‍िए शुरू हुई नई योजना, अब महीने की शुरुआत में म‍िलेगी सैलरी

Earned Salary Advance Drawal Access Scheme: सरकारी कर्मचार‍ियों को राजस्‍थान की अशोक गहलोत सरकार की तरफ से बड़ी सौगात दी गई है. अगर आप खुद राजस्‍थान सरकार के कर्मचारी हैं या आपका कोई पर‍िच‍ित राजस्‍थान में सरकारी कर्मचारी है तो यह खबर आपको खुश कर देगी. राजस्‍थान में अब सरकार के कर्मचार‍ियों को वेतन का अग्रिम भुगतान क‍िया जा सकेगा. सीएम अशोक गहलोत की तरफ से ‘अर्न्ड सैलेरी एडवांस ड्रॉल एक्सेस स्कीम’ (Earned Salary Advance Drawal Access Scheme) को मंजूरी दी है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
wrestlers protest
जंतर मंतर से हरिद्वार तक इस टाइमलाइन पर आगे बढ़ा पहलवानों का आंदोलन, अब आगे क्या?
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Chhattisgarh
CCTV में कैद हुई शर्मनाक वारदात, गाय के साथ एक शख्स ने किया रेप, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
ivf process
पति की मौत के 16 महीने बाद महिला ने दिया बेटी को जन्म, भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna Ranaut ने लगाया बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बड़ी एक्ट्रेस फ्री में करती हैं फिल्म और...