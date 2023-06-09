Credit Card से करना है खर्च तो रखें ध्यान, टैक्स को लेकर आने वाला है बड़ा अपडेट
Credit Card से करना है खर्च तो रखें ध्यान, टैक्स को लेकर आने वाला है बड़ा अपडेट

Credit Card Payment: टैक्स विभाग जल्द ही 'अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले सवाल' (एफएक्यू) के रूप में एक स्पष्टीकरण लाएगा ताकि व्यक्तिगत यात्राओं और व्यावसायिक यात्राओं पर किए गए खर्च के बीच अंतर किया जा सके. विदेश में क्रेडिट कार्ड से किए जाने वाले खर्च पर टीसीएस लगाए जाने के संबंध में यह उपयोगी होगा.

Jun 09, 2023

Credit Card से करना है खर्च तो रखें ध्यान, टैक्स को लेकर आने वाला है बड़ा अपडेट

Credit Card Update: क्रेडिट कार्ड का इस्तेमाल काफी बढ़ता जा रहा है. लोग क्रेडिट कार्ड के जरिए भुगतान करने को काफी तवज्जो देते हैं. देश के साथ ही विदेश में भी क्रेडिट कार्ड का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है. वहीं अगर देश से बाहर क्रेडिट कार्ड का इस्तेमाल कर भुगतान किया जाता है तो एक अहम बात को जान लेना चाहिए. इसका काफी असर भी पड़ने वाला है.

