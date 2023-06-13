7th pay commission: महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
7th pay commission: महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज

DA Hike News: ओडिशा सरकार (Odisha Government) ने एक बार फिर से महंगाई भत्ते में इजाफा कर दिया है. अब से इस राज्य के कर्मचारियों को 4 फीसदी ज्यादा महंगाई भत्ता (DA Hike) मिलेगा.

Jun 13, 2023

7th pay commission: महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज

7th pay commission update: केंद्र सरकार (Central Government) के साथ ही राज्य सरकार की तरफ से कर्मचारियों को बड़ा तोहफा मिल गया है. जून महीने में आपके खाते में मोटा पैसा आने वाला है. ओडिशा सरकार (Odisha Government) ने एक बार फिर से महंगाई भत्ते में इजाफा कर दिया है. अब से इस राज्य के कर्मचारियों को 4 फीसदी ज्यादा महंगाई भत्ता (DA Hike) मिलेगा. सरकार ने बताया है कि अब से कर्मचारियों को 38 फीसदी की जगह 42 फीसदी की दर से डीए मिलेगा. ये बढ़ा हुआ डीए 1 जनवरी, 2023 से ही लागू हो जाएगा.

