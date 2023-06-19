Indian Railways: द‍िल्‍ली से इन तीन शहरों के ल‍िए चलेगी बुलेट ट्रेन, रेल मंत्री ने बताया क‍ितने का होगा ट‍िकट?
Indian Railways: द‍िल्‍ली से इन तीन शहरों के ल‍िए चलेगी बुलेट ट्रेन, रेल मंत्री ने बताया क‍ितने का होगा ट‍िकट?

Bullet Train Fare: उन्‍होंने कहा यद‍ि आप हाई-स्पीड कॉरिडोर का फ्यूचर देखना चाहते हैं तो हमारे पास नई दिल्ली, मुंबई, चेन्नई और कोलकाता चार प्रमुख मेगा सिटी हैं. आने वाले समय में हम चारों रूट पर हाई-स्पीड कॉरिडोर बनाने जा रहे हैं.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

Bullet Train Corridors: मुंबई से अहमदाबाद रूट पर हाई स्‍पीड रेल कॉर‍िडोर (बुलेट ट्रेन) का काम तेजी से चल रहा है. 2026 तक इसका काम पूरा होने की उम्‍मीद की जा रही है. देश में बुलेट ट्रेन की शुरुआत को लेकर यात्री काफी उत्‍सुक हैं. मुंबई से अहमदाबाद के अलावा देश के तीन प्रमुख शहरों को भी बुलेट ट्रेन कनेक्‍ट‍िव‍िटी से जोड़ा जाएगा. आने वाले समय में देश के नई दिल्ली, चेन्नई और कोलकाता में भी बुलेट ट्रेन की कनेक्टिविटी होगी.

