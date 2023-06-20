Dubai Most Expensive House: हजारों करोड़ में ब‍िक रहा दुबई का ताजमहल जैसा बंगला, एक भारतीय खरीदने को तैयार
Dubai Most Expensive House: हजारों करोड़ में ब‍िक रहा दुबई का ताजमहल जैसा बंगला, एक भारतीय खरीदने को तैयार

Marble Palace Price: यह घर दुबई के अमीरात हिल्स की गेटेड कम्‍युन‍िटी में है. प्रॉपर्टी बेचने वाले एजेंट की तरफ से हवेली का नाम 'मार्बल पैलेस' रखा गया है. इसका यह नाम रखने के पीछे का कारण यह है क‍ि इस महल का निर्माण अलग-अलग देशों के संगमरमर से किया गया था.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

Marble Palace: दुबई का 60,000 वर्ग फीट एर‍िया में फैला 'मार्बल पैलेस' ब‍िकने के लि‍ए तैयार है. यह करीब 1,671 करोड़ रुपये (204 मिलियन डॉलर) में बिक रहा है. ब्लूमबर्ग की एक रिपोर्ट में दावा क‍िया गया है क‍ि लग्‍जरी विला को सोथबी इंटरनेशनल रियल्टी पर 750 मिलियन दिरहम में ल‍िस्‍टेड क‍िया गया है. इसके साथ ही यह दुबई का सबसे महंगा घर बन गया है.

