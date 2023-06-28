Elon Musk Birthday: मौत को चकमा देकर वापस आ चुके हैं एलन मस्क, टॉयलेट में ब‍िताते हैं केवल 3 सेकंड
topStories1hindi1757454
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Elon Musk Birthday: मौत को चकमा देकर वापस आ चुके हैं एलन मस्क, टॉयलेट में ब‍िताते हैं केवल 3 सेकंड

Elon Musk Net Worth: अफ्रीका में वह मलेरिया के श‍िकार हो गए. इस प्रकार के मलेरिया से दुनियाभर में ज्‍यादातर मौतें होती हैं. उनकी हालत गंभीर हो गए और वह जनवरी कैलिफोर्निया लौट आए.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Trending Photos

Elon Musk Birthday: मौत को चकमा देकर वापस आ चुके हैं एलन मस्क, टॉयलेट में ब‍िताते हैं केवल 3 सेकंड

How Old is Elon Musk Wife: 225 बिल‍ियन डॉलर की संपत्‍ति के साथ दुन‍िया के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स एलन मस्‍क (Elon Musk) का आज जन्‍मद‍िन है. उनके जीवन से जुड़ी कई चीजें काफी मशहूर हैं. इस साल एलन मस्‍क की नेटवर्थ र‍िकॉर्ड 88.4 अरब डॉलर का इजाफा हुआ है. वह इलेक्ट्रिक कार बनाने वाली दुन‍िया की सबसे कीमती कंपनी टेस्ला (Tesla) के फाउंडर और सीईओ हैं. इसके अलावा भी उनकी कई कंपन‍ियां हैं. करीब एक साल पहले ही उन्‍होंने ट्विटर (Twitter) की डील को फाइनल क‍िया था. काम को लेकर मस्क में गजब का जुनून है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 28 June 2023
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Church
जहां सदियों से रहा ईसाई धर्म का बोलबाला, वहां होटल और डिस्को में क्यों बदल रहे चर्च?
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
Rajya sabha election
गुजरात से किसे राज्यसभा भेजेगी बीजेपी? 3 में से 1 उम्मीदवार का नाम माना जा रहा तय!
Sussanne Khan
Arslan Goni संग वेकेशन पर Sussanne khan, बिकिनी पहन करती दिखीं इन्जॉय