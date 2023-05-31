Income Tax Return: नौकरीपेशा के ल‍िए Income Tax से बड़ा अपडेट, इस तारीख तक जरूर फाइल कर दें ITR; वरना...
Income Tax Return: नौकरीपेशा के ल‍िए Income Tax से बड़ा अपडेट, इस तारीख तक जरूर फाइल कर दें ITR; वरना...

ITR Online Filing: सीबीडीटी (CBDT) की तरफ से 10 फरवरी और 14 फरवरी 2023 को नोटीफिकेशन के जर‍िये वित्तीय वर्ष 2022-23 (AY 2023-24) के लिए आईटीआर फाइल करने की घोषणा कर दी गई है.

ITR Filing: अगर आप नौकरीपेशा हैं या अपना ब‍िजनेस करते हैं तो आपको इनकम टैक्‍स र‍िटर्न जरूर फाइल करना चाह‍िए. इनकम टैक्‍स ड‍िपार्टमेंट के अनुसार 3 लाख रुपये की सालाना इनकम वाले लोगों को आईटीआर फाइल (ITR Filing) करना चाहिए. वित्त वर्ष 2022-23 के लिए (FY 2022-23) के ल‍िए आईटीआर फाइल करने की अंत‍िम त‍िथ‍ि की घोषणा इनकम टैक्‍स व‍िभाग की तरफ से पहले ही कर दी गई है. इसके साथ ही  आईटीआर फॉर्म ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन दोनों प्रकार से उपलब्‍ध करा द‍िया गया है.

