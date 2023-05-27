Go First की सभी उड़ानें 30 मई तक के लिए हुईं रद्द, यात्रियों को इस तरह वापस मिलेगा रिफंड
topStories1hindi1713242
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Go First की सभी उड़ानें 30 मई तक के लिए हुईं रद्द, यात्रियों को इस तरह वापस मिलेगा रिफंड

Go First Airlines : इंडियन एयरलाइन गो फर्स्ट ने आज बड़ी घोषणा करते हुए बताया है कि कंपनी की सभी उड़ाने 30 मई तक के लिए कैंसिल कर दी गई हैं. अगर आपने भी इस एयरलाइन से अपना टिकट करा रखा तो आपको जल्द ही रिफंड मिल जाएगा. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

Trending Photos

Go First की सभी उड़ानें 30 मई तक के लिए हुईं रद्द, यात्रियों को इस तरह वापस मिलेगा रिफंड

Go First Airlines Crisis: इंडियन एयरलाइन गो फर्स्ट ने आज बड़ी घोषणा करते हुए बताया है कि कंपनी की सभी उड़ाने 30 मई तक के लिए कैंसिल कर दी गई हैं. अगर आपने भी इस एयरलाइन से अपना टिकट करा रखा तो आपको जल्द ही रिफंड मिल जाएगा. कंपनी के संचालन ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी है. कंपनी ने बताया है कि यात्रियों को पेमेंट मोड के हिसाब से जल्द ही रिफंड जारी किया जाएगा. उड़ान कैंसिल होने की वजह से यात्रियों के प्लान प्रभावित हुए है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर