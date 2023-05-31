Good News For Modi Govt: मोदी सरकार के ल‍िए बड़ी खुशखबरी, र‍िपोर्ट में खुलासा-एक दशक से भी कम में बदल गया भारत
topStories1hindi1718957
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Good News For Modi Govt: मोदी सरकार के ल‍िए बड़ी खुशखबरी, र‍िपोर्ट में खुलासा-एक दशक से भी कम में बदल गया भारत

India Shining: रिपोर्ट में उन आलोचनाओं को खारिज किया गया ज‍िसमें दुनिया की दूसरी सबसे तेजी से बढ़ती अर्थव्यवस्था होने और पिछले 25 साल के दौरान सबसे बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले शेयर बाजार के बावजूद भारत अपनी क्षमता के अनुरूप नतीजे नहीं दे सका है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

Trending Photos

Good News For Modi Govt: मोदी सरकार के ल‍िए बड़ी खुशखबरी, र‍िपोर्ट में खुलासा-एक दशक से भी कम में बदल गया भारत

Modi Govt 9 Years: पीएम मोदी के नेतृत्‍व में एनडीए सरकार ने नौ साल पूरे कर ल‍िये हैं. इस दौरान सत्‍तारूढ़ दल की तरफ से तमाम उपलब्‍ध‍ियों का ज‍िक्र जनता के बीच क‍िया गया. अब एक र‍िपोर्ट सामने आई है, यह र‍िपोर्ट मोदी सरकार के ल‍िए क‍िसी खुशखबरी से कम नहीं है. र‍िपोर्ट में कहा गया क‍ि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में भारत बदल गया है, आज भारत दुन‍ियाभर में एक स्थान हासिल करने की तरफ अग्रसर है. अमेरिकी ब्रोकरेज कंपनी की रिपोर्ट में यह बात कही गई है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग
ISIL
ISIS के 23 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा, 14 को उम्रकैद, लीबिया की अदालत का फैसला
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणदीप हुड्डा की फिल्म के जरिए बड़े पर्दे पर लौट रहे सावरकर, सुनील शेट्टी के पास क्यों आते थे अंडरवर्ल्ड के फोन?