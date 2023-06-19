Government Scheme: मोदी सरकार दे रही 6000 रुपये की आर्थिक मदद, सिर्फ ये लोग उठा सकते हैं फायदा
Government Scheme: मोदी सरकार दे रही 6000 रुपये की आर्थिक मदद, सिर्फ ये लोग उठा सकते हैं फायदा

PM Kisan Scheme Benefits: पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट - pmkisan.gov.in पर 'किसान कार्नर' नाम का एक सेक्शन है. पोर्टल में किसान कॉर्नर के माध्यम से किसान अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा सकते हैं. वे पीएम-किसान डेटाबेस में नाम एडिट भी कर सकते हैं और अपने भुगतान की स्थिति जान सकते हैं.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 03:08 PM IST

Government Scheme: मोदी सरकार दे रही 6000 रुपये की आर्थिक मदद, सिर्फ ये लोग उठा सकते हैं फायदा

PM Kisan Scheme: मोदी सरकार ने सत्ता संभालने के बाद से कई स्कीम चलाई है. इन स्कीम के जरिए मोदी सरकार का उद्देश्य जनता का कल्याण करना रहा है. इन्हीं में सरकार की ओर से किसानों को फायदा दिलाने का भी काफी प्रयास किया जा रहा है. वहीं मोदी सरकार की ओर से किसानों के लिए एक शानदार स्कीम भी चलाई जा रही है, जिसका फायदा किसानों को मिलता है. दरअसल, मोदी सरकार की ओर से किसानों के लिए पीएम किसान योजना चलाई जा रही है. जिससे करोड़ों लोगों को फायदा मिला है.

