Gratuity and Pension Rule: केंद्र सरकार ने कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए बदला न‍ियम, खत्म होगी पेंशन और ग्रेच्‍युटी!
Gratuity and Pension Rule: केंद्र सरकार ने कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए बदला न‍ियम, खत्म होगी पेंशन और ग्रेच्‍युटी!

Gratuity and Pension: सरकार की तरफ से न‍िर्देश द‍िया गया था क‍ि यद‍ि कोई कर्मचारी काम में लापरवाही बरतता है तो रिटायरमेंट के बाद उसकी पेंशन और ग्रेच्‍युटी रोकने का निर्देश दिया गया है.

Gratuity and Pension Rule: मोदी सरकार की तरफ से प‍िछले द‍िनों कर्मचार‍ियों की पेंशन और ग्रेच्‍युटी से जुड़े न‍ियम में बदलाव क‍िया गया है. सरकार ने मार्च 2023 में डीए का ऐलान क‍िया था. इसका एर‍ियर कर्मचार‍ियों को 1 जनवरी से द‍िया गया था. अब सरकार की तरफ से स‍ितंबर या अक्‍टूबर में डीए हाइक का फ‍िर से ऐलान क‍िया जाएगा. लेक‍िन आपको बता दें सरकार ने प‍िछले द‍िनों केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों के ल‍िए सख्‍त चेतावनी जारी की जा चुकी है. कर्मचार‍ियों के इसे अनदेखा करने पर रिटायरमेंट के बाद पेंशन व ग्रेच्‍युटी से वंचित रहना पड़ सकता है.

