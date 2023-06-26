Income Tax Return: ITR भरने वालों के ल‍िए सरकार का ऐलान, अभी से हो जाएं सावधान वरना देना पड़ेगा 5000 का जुर्माना
Income Tax Return: ITR भरने वालों के ल‍िए सरकार का ऐलान, अभी से हो जाएं सावधान वरना देना पड़ेगा 5000 का जुर्माना

ITR Form: 31 जुलाई के नजदीक आने पर इनकम टैक्‍स की वेबसाइट पर ट्रैफ‍िक बढ़ जाता है. इसल‍िए जरूरी है क‍ि आप समय से आईटीआर फाइल करते रहे. आपको बता दें व्‍यक्‍त‍िगत आयकर दाता, व्यवसायों और कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए सात प्रकार के ITR फॉर्म हैं.

Income Tax Return: ITR भरने वालों के ल‍िए सरकार का ऐलान, अभी से हो जाएं सावधान वरना देना पड़ेगा 5000 का जुर्माना

ITR Filing: 1 अप्रैल से नया व‍ित्‍त वर्ष शुरू हो गया है. इसके साथ वित्त वर्ष 2022-23 का इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न (ITR) भरने की प्रक्रिया भी चल रही है. इसके ल‍िए सीबीडीटी (CBDT) की तरफ से 31 जुलाई 2023 की अंत‍िम त‍िथ‍ि तय की गई है. इसके तहत टैक्‍सेबल इनकम वाले लोगों को इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न फाइल करना होता है. अभी ओल्‍ड टैक्स रिजीम और न्‍यू टैक्स रिजीम के तहत आयकर का भुगतान या आईटीआर फाइल (ITR File) कर सकते हैं. दोनों टैक्स रिजीम में टैक्स स्लैब अलग-अलग हैं.

