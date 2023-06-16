Income Tax Return: ITR फाइल‍िंग के समय Form 16 में क्या देखना जरूरी, अभी से कर लें ध्‍यान; वरना होगा नुकसान
Income Tax Return: ITR फाइल‍िंग के समय Form 16 में क्या देखना जरूरी, अभी से कर लें ध्‍यान; वरना होगा नुकसान

ITR Last Date: प‍िछले वित्तीय वर्ष का Form 16 न‍ियोक्‍ता की तरफ से 15 जून या इससे पहले जारी क‍िया जाना जरूरी होता है. यह दो भाग में जारी क‍िया जाता है, पार्ट ए और पार्ट बी.

Income Tax Return: ITR फाइल‍िंग के समय Form 16 में क्या देखना जरूरी, अभी से कर लें ध्‍यान; वरना होगा नुकसान

ITR Filing: अगर आप नौकरीपेशा हैं तो आपको हर साल अपने न‍ियोक्‍ता की तरफ से फॉर्म 16 (Form 16) द‍िया जाता होगा. लेक‍िन क्‍या आपको पता है क‍ि यह क‍िस ल‍िये जारी क‍िया जाता है और इसमें आपका क्‍या देखना सबसे ज्‍यादा जरूरी होता है. Form 16 नियोक्ता की तरफ से जारी किया गया वार्षिक प्रमाण पत्र है, जो कर्मचारी के वेतन से काटे गए टैक्‍स के बारे में जानकारी देता है. प‍िछले वित्तीय वर्ष का Form 16 न‍ियोक्‍ता की तरफ से 15 जून या इससे पहले जारी क‍िया जाना जरूरी होता है. यह दो भाग में जारी क‍िया जाता है, पार्ट ए और पार्ट बी.

