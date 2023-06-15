Income Tax Return: नौकरीपेशा के ल‍िए बड़ी खबर, इस तारीख तक म‍िलेगा Form 16; क‍िन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान?
Income Tax Return: नौकरीपेशा के ल‍िए बड़ी खबर, इस तारीख तक म‍िलेगा Form 16; क‍िन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान?

How to File ITR: अधिकतर सैलरीड क्‍लॉस ITR-1 (सहज) भरते हैं. यह फॉर्म 50 लाख रुपये से कम की सालाना आय वालों के ल‍िए होता है. एक्‍सपर्ट के अनुसार न‍ियोक्‍ता कंपन‍ियों को फाइनेंश‍ियल ईयर 2022-23 के लिए 15 जून, 2023 तक फॉर्म-16 जारी करना जरूरी है.

Income Tax Return for AY 2023–24: अगर आप भी नौकरीपेशा हैं तो यह खबर आपके काम की है. सैलरीड क्‍लॉस को इनकम टैक्‍स र‍िटर्न फाइल (Income Tax Return) करने के ल‍िए सबसे ज्‍यादा जरूरी डॉक्‍यूमेंट फॉर्म-16 (Form-16) होता है. एम्‍पलायर की तरफ से फॉर्म-16 आमतौर पर जून में जारी क‍िये जाते हैं. फॉर्म-16 से टैक्‍स फाइल‍िंग करने प्रोसेस ज्‍यादा आसान हो जाता है. हालांक‍ि, टैक्‍सपेयर्स को पहले से भरे हुए आईटीआर फॉर्म का यूज करते समय सतर्कता बरतनी चाह‍िए.

