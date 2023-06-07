World Bank Report: बंगा के वर्ल्‍ड बैंक का हेड बनते ही भारत को झटका, रिपोर्ट पढ़कर चीन की बल्‍ले-बल्‍ले
topStories1hindi1727650
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

World Bank Report: बंगा के वर्ल्‍ड बैंक का हेड बनते ही भारत को झटका, रिपोर्ट पढ़कर चीन की बल्‍ले-बल्‍ले

Indian Economy Growth Rate: वर्ल्‍ड बैंक ने भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था के इस साल 6.3 प्रतिशत की दर से बढ़ने का अनुमान जताया है, जो प्रमुख देशों में सबसे ज्‍यादा है. वर्ष 2022 में भारत की वृद्धि दर 7.2 प्रतिशत रही थी.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:25 AM IST

Trending Photos

World Bank Report: बंगा के वर्ल्‍ड बैंक का हेड बनते ही भारत को झटका, रिपोर्ट पढ़कर चीन की बल्‍ले-बल्‍ले

Global Growth Rate: भारतीय मूल के अजय बंगा (Ajay Banga) ने वर्ल्‍ड बैंक (World Bank) प्रमुख के रूप में अपना कार्यकाल कुछ समय पहले ही शुरू क‍िया है. वह इस पद पर पांच साल तक सेवाएं देंगे. उनके वर्ल्‍ड बैंक चेयरमैंन बनने के बाद वैश्‍व‍िक विकासदर (Global Growth Rate) को लेकर अनुमान जारी किया गया है. र‍िपोर्ट में इस साल वैश्‍व‍िक अर्थव्यवस्था की वृद्धि दर में बड़ी गिरावट की आशंका जताई जा रही है. र‍िपोर्ट में कहा गया क‍ि ऊंची ब्याज दर, रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध के दुष्प्रभावों और कोविड-19 महामारी के प्रभावों का असर अर्थव्यवस्था पर बना हुआ है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Powered by Tomorrow.io
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
aamir khan
Video: हाथ में जाम और Aamir Khan के घर Kapil Sharma ने खूब जमाई सुरों की महफिल!
Akshara Singh
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ