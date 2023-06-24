Indian Railway: लेटलतीफ और जल्दी जाने वाले कर्मचारियों पर एक्शन लेगा रेलवे, कर दिया ये ऐलान
topStories1hindi1752576
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Indian Railway: लेटलतीफ और जल्दी जाने वाले कर्मचारियों पर एक्शन लेगा रेलवे, कर दिया ये ऐलान

Indian Railway Employees:  रेलवे बोर्ड के आदेश के मुताबिक, देर से आने के लिए हर दिन औसत तनख्वाह दी जाएगी. जो लोग देर से आने और जल्दी जाने के आदी हो गए हैं, उन पर अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की जाएगी.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

Trending Photos

Indian Railway: लेटलतीफ और जल्दी जाने वाले कर्मचारियों पर एक्शन लेगा रेलवे, कर दिया ये ऐलान

Indian Railway Jobs: दफ्तर देर से आने और जल्दी जाने वाले कर्मचारियों पर नकेल कसने की रेलवे ने तैयारी कर ली है. ऐसे कर्मचारियों के लिए रेलवे ने सख्त चेतावनी जारी की है. रेलवे ने आदेश में कहा है कि कर्मचारी सुबह 9 बजे दफ्तर पहुंच जाएं वरना उनकी आधे दिन की कैजुअल लीव लगा दी जाएगी. इतना ही नहीं उनकी तनख्वाह भी काटी जा सकती है. रेलवे बोर्ड के आदेश के मुताबिक, देर से आने के लिए हर दिन औसत तनख्वाह दी जाएगी. जो लोग देर से आने और जल्दी जाने के आदी हो गए हैं, उन पर अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की जाएगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
ITR
पहली बार भर रहे हैं ITR तो इसका रखना होगा ध्यान, गड़बड़ हुई तो पछताना पड़ेगा
Nia Sharma
समंदर की रेत पर पिघला रहीं हुस्न का सोना, निया ने पार इस बार पार कर दी सारी हदें
Laptop
Laptop पर लगातार काम करने से थक गई आपकी उंगलियां, इस तरह उन्हें दिलाएं आराम
BJP
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए'?