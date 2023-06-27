Ambani Family: रतन टाटा को टक्कर देने निकलीं ईशा अंबानी! अब करने वाली हैं ये काम
Ambani Family: रतन टाटा को टक्कर देने निकलीं ईशा अंबानी! अब करने वाली हैं ये काम

Reliance: ईशा अंबानी की रिलायंस रिटेल और रिलायंस ब्रांड्स ने देश भर के युवाओं के बीच चाय और कॉफी की दुकानों की लोकप्रियता के कारण भारत में प्रेट ए मैंगर स्टोर लॉन्च करने का फैसला किया, जो स्टारबक्स इंडिया को कड़ी टक्कर देने के लिए तैयार है, जो रतन टाटा के नेतृत्व वाला कारोबार है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

Ambani Family: रतन टाटा को टक्कर देने निकलीं ईशा अंबानी! अब करने वाली हैं ये काम

Isha Ambani Business: मुकेश अंबानी और उनकी बेटी ईशा अंबानी के जरिए संचालित रिलायंस ब्रांड्स भारत में कई विदेशी ब्रांड ला रहा है. अब रतन टाटा की स्टारबक्स इंडिया को कड़ी टक्कर देते हुए मुकेश अंबानी ने प्रतिष्ठित ब्रिटिश रेस्तरां चेन प्रेट ए मैंगर (Pret A Manger) के साथ करार किया है. इसके साथ ही अब ईशा अंबानी का बिजनेस रतन टाटा के बिजनेस को कड़ी टक्कर देने वाला है.

