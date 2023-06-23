Meaning of Lines on Trains: ट्रेन के कई डिब्बों पर क्यों बनी होती हैं हरी-पीली लाइनें? कभी सोचा है आपने, पीछे छिपा है ये गहरा राज
Meaning of Lines on Trains: ट्रेन के कई डिब्बों पर क्यों बनी होती हैं हरी-पीली लाइनें? कभी सोचा है आपने, पीछे छिपा है ये गहरा राज

Indian Railways Interesting Facts: आपने ट्रेन में सफर करते हुए कई बार डिब्बों के बाहर सफेद, हरी या पीले रंग की धारियां देखी होंगी. आखिर इन लाइनों का क्या मतलब होता है. 

 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 04:11 AM IST

Meaning of Lines on Trains: ट्रेन के कई डिब्बों पर क्यों बनी होती हैं हरी-पीली लाइनें? कभी सोचा है आपने, पीछे छिपा है ये गहरा राज

Why are White, Yellow, Green Stripes on Trains: आपने ट्रेनों में कई बार सफर किया होगा. इस सफर के दौरान आपने रेलवे स्टेशन और ट्रेनों पर कई तरह के चिह्न और नंबर लिखे देखे होंगे लेकिन जानकारी न होने की वजह से उनका अर्थ नहीं जान पाएंगे. ऐसा ही एक चिह्न है ट्रेनों के ऊपर कुछ नीली और सफेद लाइनों का बना हो. इन लाइनों को ट्रेन पर डिजाइन बनाने के लिए नहीं बनाया जाता बल्कि इसके पीछे एक खास वजह होती है. आज हम आपको ट्रेनों पर बनी इन पीली-सफेद लाइनों का राज बताते हैं. 

