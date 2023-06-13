LNG Corridor: पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट में आएगी कमी! केंद्र सरकार का प्‍लान सुनकर आप भी हो जाएंगे खुश
LNG Corridor: पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट में आएगी कमी! केंद्र सरकार का प्‍लान सुनकर आप भी हो जाएंगे खुश

Heavy Vehicles: केंद्र सरकार हैवी व्‍हीकल को एलएनजी (LNG) पर शिफ्ट करना चाहती है. इसके लिए सरकार अलग से कॉरिडोर बनाने पर काम कर रही है. सरकार का मकसद देश में जल्द ही एलएनजी कॉरिडोर बनाना है.

LNG Corridor For Heavy Vehicles: लगातार बढ़ते प्रदूषण और पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट को कम करने के ल‍िए सरकार की तरफ से लगातार प्रयास क‍िया जा रहा है. सरकार प्रदूषण के स्‍तर को कम करने के ल‍िए ग्रीन मोबिलिटी को बढ़ावा देने पर काम कर रही है. इसी के मद्देनजर सरकार की तरफ से बड़ा कदम उठाया गया है. सरकार ने एलएनजी कॉरिडोर (LNG Corridor) पर काम करने की बात कही है. सरकार का प्लान गैस आधारित ट्रांसपोर्टेशन सर्व‍िस लाने का प्‍लान है. इससे हैवी व्हीकल्स को एलएनजी (LNG) पर शिफ्ट किया जा सकेगा.

