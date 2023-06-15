Yoga at Office Chair: डीए हाइक से पहले केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए खुशखबरी, मोदी सरकार ने क‍िया बड़ा ऐलान
Yoga at Office Chair: डीए हाइक से पहले केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए खुशखबरी, मोदी सरकार ने क‍िया बड़ा ऐलान

Ayush Ministry: केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से कर्मचार‍ियों को डी-स्ट्रेस, रिफ्रेश और रीफोकस करने के लिए शॉर्ट टाइम 'वाई ब्रेक' (Y-Break) यानी 'योग के ल‍िए समय' लेने की सलाह दी गई है.

 

Jun 15, 2023

Yoga at Office Chair: डीए हाइक से पहले केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए खुशखबरी, मोदी सरकार ने क‍िया बड़ा ऐलान

Y-Break: इस बार जब आप क‍िसी काम से सरकारी ऑफ‍िस जाएं और वहां आपको कर्मचारी योग करते द‍िखाई दें तो हैरान होने की जरूरत नहीं है. जी हां, ऐसा वो टाइम पास के ल‍िए नहीं बल्‍क‍ि सरकार के आदेश पर फ‍िटनेस के ल‍िए कर रहे हैं. केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से कर्मचार‍ियों को डी-स्ट्रेस, रिफ्रेश और रीफोकस करने के लिए शॉर्ट टाइम 'वाई ब्रेक' (Y-Break) यानी 'योग के ल‍िए समय' लेने की सलाह दी गई है. इसमें कर्मचारी को ऑफ‍िस चेयर पर ही योग करने की सलाह दी गई है.

