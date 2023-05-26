Electric Vehicles Costing: कार चलाने वालों की मौज कर देगा केंद्रीय मंत्री गडकरी का ऐलान, सुनकर खुशी से झूमने लगे लोग
Electric Vehicles Costing: कार चलाने वालों की मौज कर देगा केंद्रीय मंत्री गडकरी का ऐलान, सुनकर खुशी से झूमने लगे लोग

Electric Vehical Future: सरकार का प्‍लान है क‍ि आने वाले समय में इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल (EV) के दाम पेट्रोल कारों के बराबर हो जाएं. अभी पेट्रोल कारों के मुकाबले डीजल और सीएनजी की कारें भी महंगी म‍िलती हैं.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

Electric Vehicles Costing: कार चलाने वालों की मौज कर देगा केंद्रीय मंत्री गडकरी का ऐलान, सुनकर खुशी से झूमने लगे लोग

Nitin Gadkari Plan: पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत में प‍िछले एक साल से क‍िसी तरह का बदलाव नहीं हुआ है. प‍िछले साल 22 मई को केंद्र सरकार ने तेल पर लगने वाली एक्‍साइज ड्यूटी में कटौती की थी. ज‍िसके बाद पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट 8 रुपये प्रत‍ि लीटर तक घट गए थे. हालांक‍ि इस पूरे साल के दौरान क्रूड ऑयल की कीमत काफी नीचे आई हैं. इस समय क्रूड 75 डॉलर प्रत‍ि बैरल के करीब चल रहा है. पेट्रोल-डीजल का रेट महंगा होने के कारण लोगों के बीच इलेक्‍ट्र‍िक व्‍हीकल का क्रेज बढ़ा है. लेक‍िन कई बार महंगी कीमत और मेंटीनेंस के कारण इलेक्‍ट्र‍िक कार नहीं खरीद पाते.

