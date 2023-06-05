National Highway: नितिन गडकरी ने उठाया शानदार कदम, नेशनल हाईवे परियोजनाओं पर आ गया बड़ा अपडेट, लोगों की बल्ले-बल्ले
topStories1hindi1725623
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

National Highway: नितिन गडकरी ने उठाया शानदार कदम, नेशनल हाईवे परियोजनाओं पर आ गया बड़ा अपडेट, लोगों की बल्ले-बल्ले

Nitin Gadkari ने राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 127 के 10 किलोमीटर लंबे एवं 247 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से निर्मित नगांव बाइपास- तेलियागांव खंड और इसी राजमार्ग के आठ किलोमीटर लंबे एवं 156 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से निर्मित तेलियागांव-रंगगरा खंड को राष्ट्र को समर्पित भी किया.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

Trending Photos

National Highway: नितिन गडकरी ने उठाया शानदार कदम, नेशनल हाईवे परियोजनाओं पर आ गया बड़ा अपडेट, लोगों की बल्ले-बल्ले

National Highway Project: केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने असम में दो राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग परियोजनाओं की आधारशिला रखी. इसके साथ ही गडकरी ने असम में दो राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों का उद्घाटन भी किया. इन चारों राजमार्ग परियोजनाओं की कुल लागत करीब 1,450 करोड़ रुपये है. गडकरी ने एक ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम में राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 15 पर 535 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से चार लेन वाले मंगलदेई बाइपास बनाने और राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 29 पर 517 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से 13 किलोमीटर लंबे दबोका-परखुवा खंड के निर्माण की आधारशिला रखी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Live Breaking News: बजरंग पूनिया-साक्षी मलिक रेलवे की नौकरी पर लौटे, अमित शाह से मुलाकात के बाद लिया फैसला; बोले- आंदोलन रहेगा जारी
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में विराट रचेंगे इतिहास, विव रिचर्ड्स-सहवाग का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड होगा चकनाचूर!
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
medicines
मेडिकल स्टोर पर अब नहीं मिलेंगी खांसी और बुखार ये दवाएं, सरकार ने लगाया बैन
Odisha railway accident
Train Accident: जो बाइडेन बोले - ‘अमेरिका के लोग भारतीयों के साथ इस दुख में शामिल'