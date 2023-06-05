Petrol Price Hike: क्रूड ऑयल में ग‍िरावट, फ‍िर भी महंगा होगा पेट्रोल-डीजल! इस कारण बढ़ सकते हैं रेट
topStories1hindi1725167
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Petrol Price Hike: क्रूड ऑयल में ग‍िरावट, फ‍िर भी महंगा होगा पेट्रोल-डीजल! इस कारण बढ़ सकते हैं रेट

Latest Crude Oil Price: द‍िल्‍ली में पेट्रोल 96.72 रुपये प्रति लीटर और डीजल 89.62 रुपये प्रति लीटर ब‍िक रहा है. लेक‍िन आने वाले द‍िनों में पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट बढ़ने की उम्‍मीद की जा रही है. इसका सबसे बड़ा कारण यह है क‍ि एक के बाद एक तेल उत्पादक देश (OPEC) प्रोडक्‍शन में कटौती कर रहा है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Trending Photos

Petrol Price Hike: क्रूड ऑयल में ग‍िरावट, फ‍िर भी महंगा होगा पेट्रोल-डीजल! इस कारण बढ़ सकते हैं रेट

Petrol-Diesel Price Today: देश में पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट प‍िछले करीब एक साल से स्‍थ‍िर बने हुए हैं. प‍िछले कुछ द‍िनों से क्रूड ऑयल के रेट में लगातार ग‍िरावट दर्ज की जा रही है. ऐसे में जानकार घरेलू बाजार में भी कीमत में ग‍िरावट आने की उम्‍मीद कर रहे थे. न‍िजी कंपन‍ियों ने तो एक रुपये प्रत‍ि लीटर की कटौती भी पेट्रोल-डीजल के रेट में की थी. लेक‍िन अब तेल उत्‍पादक देशों की तरफ से उठाए गए कदम के बाद क्रूड ऑयल के रेट बढ़ने की उम्‍मीद जताई जा रही है. इसका असर आने वाले समय में घरेलू बाजार में भी देखने को म‍िल सकता 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
taskeen khan
कौन है Beauty Queen तस्कीन खान, जिन्होंने Miss India का सपना छोड़ क्रैक किया UPSC
Haunted Railway Station
Haunted Railway Station: भारत का एक रेलवे स्टेशन जो 42 साल तक रहा वीरान, क्या थी वजह
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में विराट रचेंगे इतिहास, विव रिचर्ड्स-सहवाग का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड होगा चकनाचूर!
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’