PF कटता है तो जरूर ध्यान में रखें ये बात, ये लोग निकाल सकते हैं पैसा, इन दस्तावेजों की पड़ सकती है जरूरत

PF Account: कई बार ऐसा भी देखने को मिला है कि कुछ स्थितियों के कारण लोगों को जल्दी पीएफ का पैसा निकालना पड़ जाता है. ऐसे में हम यहां आपको पीएफ का पैसा निकालने की प्रक्रिया के बारे में विस्तार से बताने वाले हैं, ताकी आपको किसी प्रकार की कोई समस्या का सामना न करना पड़े. आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में...

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

PF Login: नौकरीपेशा लोगों की सैलरी में से कुछ हिस्सा हर महीने कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि (EPF) में जरूर जाता है. इसके जरिए लोग रिटायरमेंट के लिए फंड इकट्ठा करने में आसानी महसूस करते हैं. हालांकि कई बार ऐसा भी देखने को मिला है कि कुछ स्थितियों के कारण लोगों को जल्दी पीएफ का पैसा निकालना पड़ जाता है. ऐसे में हम यहां आपको पीएफ का पैसा निकालने की प्रक्रिया के बारे में विस्तार से बताने वाले हैं, ताकी आपको किसी प्रकार की कोई समस्या का सामना न करना पड़े. आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में...

