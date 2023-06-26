PM Kisan की 14वीं किस्त पर आया अपडेट, 30 जून को नहीं इस दिन खाते में आएगा पैसा, आ गई तारीख!
PM Kisan 14th Installment: पहले खबर आ रही थी कि सरकार 14वीं किस्त का पैसा 30 जून 2023 को खातों में ट्रांसफर कर सकती है, लेकिन अब हम आपको बताते हैं कि किस दिन आपके खाते में यह पैसा आ सकता है. 

Jun 26, 2023

PM Kisan Scheme Update: देशभर के करोड़ों किसानों के लिए बड़ी खबर है. इस समय किसानों को पीएम किसान की 14वीं किस्त (PM Kisan 14th Installment) का बेसब्री से इंतजार है. पहले खबर आ रही थी कि सरकार 14वीं किस्त का पैसा 30 जून 2023 को खातों में ट्रांसफर कर सकती है, लेकिन अब हम आपको बताते हैं कि किस दिन आपके खाते में यह पैसा आ सकता है. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, केंद्र सरकार (Central Government) जल्द ही किसानों के अकाउंट में 2000 रुपये ट्रांसफर कर सकती है. 

