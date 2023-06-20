Indian Railways: 27 जून को शुरू होंगी दो नई वंदे भारत ट्रेन, पीएम मोदी करेंगे उद्घाटन; जान‍िए रूट
Indian Railways: 27 जून को शुरू होंगी दो नई वंदे भारत ट्रेन, पीएम मोदी करेंगे उद्घाटन; जान‍िए रूट

Indian Railways New Train: पीएम मोदी 27 जून को वीरांगना रानी दुर्गावती बलिदान दिवस कार्यक्रम और शहडोल में वीरांगना रानी दुर्गावती गौरव यात्रा के समापन कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करेंगे.

 

Indian Railways: 27 जून को शुरू होंगी दो नई वंदे भारत ट्रेन, पीएम मोदी करेंगे उद्घाटन; जान‍िए रूट

Vande Bharat Express: पीएम मोदी जल्‍द मध्‍य प्रदेश में दो नई वंदे भारत ट्रेनों का शुभारंभ करेंगे. प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की यात्रा के संबंध में मुख्‍यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने जानकारी दी. सीएम चौहान ने कहा, 'प्रधानमंत्री मोदी 27 जून को मध्य प्रदेश का दौरा कर रहे हैं. वह राजधानी भोपाल में दो वंदे भारत ट्रेनों (भोपाल-इंदौर और भोपाल-जबलपुर) का शुभारंभ करेंगे.' इस दौरान वह पार्टी कार्यक्रमों में भी ह‍िस्‍सा लेंगे.

