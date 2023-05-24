इस RBI गवर्नर ने द‍िया 10000 के नोट का आइड‍िया, इस कारण बाजार में नहीं आ पाया नोट
topStories1hindi1708728
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

इस RBI गवर्नर ने द‍िया 10000 के नोट का आइड‍िया, इस कारण बाजार में नहीं आ पाया नोट

2000 Currency Note Ban: आरबीआई के इस कदम पर निशाना साधते हुए कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता पी चिदंबरम ने कहा कि 2,000 रुपये नोट ने काला धन रखने वालों को अपना धन जमा करने में मदद की.

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

Trending Photos

इस RBI गवर्नर ने द‍िया 10000 के नोट का आइड‍िया, इस कारण बाजार में नहीं आ पाया नोट

10000 currency note: र‍िजर्व बैंक की तरफ से 2000 रुपये के नोट को चलन से वापस लेने के फैसले के बाद व‍िवाद गहरा रहा है. आरबीआई (RBI) का कहना है कि साल 2016 में शुरू क‍िए गए 2000 रुपये के नोटों का मकसद नोटबंदी के बाद इंड‍ियन इकोनॉमी को जल्द से जल्‍द प्रचलन में लाना था. केंद्रीय बैंक की तरफ से अक्सर कहा जाता रहा है क‍ि वह सर्कुलेशन में हाई वैल्‍यू वाले नोटों को कम करना चाहता है. यही कारण है क‍ि आरबीआई ने प‍िछले चार सालों में 2000 रुपये के नोट की छपाई बंद कर दी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Amitabh Bachchan
Laawaris: फिल्म से निकाल दी गई थीं परवीन बाबी, रिप्लेस होते-होते बची थीं राखी!
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
sapna choudhary
कुश्ती दंगल में डांस कर रहीं सपना चौधरी के स्टेज पर ही हो गया घमासान, हुआ हंगामा
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला
Sara Ali Khan
Sara पर जमकर चढ़ा राजस्थानी रंग, जयपुरी दुपट्टा-मोजड़ी की जमकर की शॉपिंग