Bus Fare: चुनाव से पहले सरकार का ऐलान, महिलाओं का बस में किराया लगेगा आधा, इनकी हो गई बल्ले-बल्ले
Rajasthan Roadways Fare: राखी का त्योहार मनाने के लिए महिलाओं और लड़कियों को राजस्थान रोडवेज की बसों में मुफ्त यात्रा का लाभ मिलता रहेगा. यह विशेष प्रावधान, जो पिछली सरकार के कार्यकाल के दौरान पेश किया गया था, अपरिवर्तित रहेगा. वहीं बस किराए में छूट के अलावा, सीएम गहलोत ने पहले राखी पर महिलाओं के लिए मुफ्त स्मार्टफोन का वादा किया था.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

Roadways Bus: सरकार की ओर से महिलाओं को एक बड़ी सौगात दी गई है. इससे अब महिलाओं को बस किराये में 50 फीसदी की छूट हासिल होगी. राजस्थान रोडवेज ने महिलाओं और बालिकाओं के लिए बस किराए में कांग्रेस सरकार के जरिए पूर्व में घोषित छूट को लागू कर दिया है. अब से राजस्थान की राज्य सीमा के भीतर वोल्वो बसों सहित सभी श्रेणियों की बसों में किराए में 50% की छूट लागू होगी. इस फैसले को मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने मंजूरी दे दी थी.

