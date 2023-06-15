Ration Card: फ्री राशन लेने वालों को झटका! मोदी सरकार ने सस्‍ते गेहूं-चावल की ब‍िक्री पर लगाई रोक
FCI: केंद्र की तरफ से इस फैसले के बारे में कर्नाटक सरकार को पहले ही अवगत करा दिया गया था. कर्नाटक ने जुलाई महीने के लिए बिना ई-नीलामी के ओएमएसएस (OMSS) के तहत अपनी योजना के लिए 3,400 रुपये प्रति क्‍व‍िंटल की दर से 13,819 टन चावल मांगा था.

Food Corporation of India: अगर आप भी केंद्र और राज्‍य सरकार की तरफ से चलाई जा रही मुफ्त राशन योजना का फायदा उठा रहे हैं तो यह खबर आपके ल‍िए है. केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से राशन को लेकर जारी नए अपडेट के बारे में आपको पता होना चाह‍िए. जी हां, नए अपडेट के तहत केंद्र सरकार ने ओपन मार्केट सेल स्‍कीम (OMSS) के तहत सेंट्रल पूल से राज्य सरकारों को चावल और गेहूं की बिक्री रोक दी है. इस कदम से गरीबों को मुफ्त अनाज देने वाले कर्नाटक समेत कुछ राज्यों पर असर पड़ेगा.

