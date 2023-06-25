Economic Growth Rate: भारतीयों के लिए खुशखबरी! RBI ने जताया 6.5% GDP वृद्धि दर रहने का अनुमान
Economic Growth Rate: भारतीयों के लिए खुशखबरी! RBI ने जताया 6.5% GDP वृद्धि दर रहने का अनुमान

GDP Growth Rate: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने करेंट फाइनेंशियल ईयर में होने वाली आर्थिक वृद्धि दर (Economic Growth Rate) का अनुमान जताया है. रुपये में उतार-चढ़ाव पर भी उन्होंने अपना बयान दिया है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

RBI On Economic Growth Rate: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) के गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास ने करेंट फाइनेंशियल ईयर में आर्थिक वृद्धि दर (Economic Growth Rate) 6.5 फीसदी रहने का अनुमान जताया है. गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास ने कहा कि हमने सभी पहलुओं पर गौर करने के बाद आर्थिक वृद्धि दर का अनुमान लगाया है. हमें इसको हासिल करने की पूरी उम्मीद है. उन्होंने आगे कहा कि अमेरिकी फेडरल रिजर्व आगे पॉलिसी रेट में कुछ और बढ़ोतरी करता है तो उससे रुपये की एक्सचेंज रेट पर प्रभाव पड़ने की आशंका नहीं है. साथ ही सर्विस एक्सपोर्ट बेहतर रहने से करेंट अकाउंट का घाटा प्रबंधन योग्य दायरे में रहेगा.

