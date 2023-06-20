Reliance ने रच दिया एक नया इतिहास, प्राइवेट सेक्टर की बनी सबसे मूल्यवान कंपनी
Reliance ने रच दिया एक नया इतिहास, प्राइवेट सेक्टर की बनी सबसे मूल्यवान कंपनी

Reliance Industries: मुकेश अंबानी की अगुवाई वाली रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड को हुरुन इंडिया की सूची में देश की सबसे मूल्यवान निजी कंपनी चुना गया है. रिलायंस 16,297 करोड़ रुपये भुगतान के साथ सर्वाधिक टैक्स देने वाली कंपनी भी रही.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:40 PM IST

Reliance ने रच दिया एक नया इतिहास, प्राइवेट सेक्टर की बनी सबसे मूल्यवान कंपनी

Reliance Most Valuable Company: अरबपति उद्योपगति मुकेश अंबानी की अगुवाई वाली रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड को हुरुन इंडिया की सूची में देश की सबसे मूल्यवान निजी कंपनी चुना गया है. मंगलवार को जारी बरगंडी प्राइवेट-हुरुन इंडिया 500 सूची में रिलायंस 16.4 लाख करोड़ रुपये के मूल्यांकन के साथ सबसे आगे रही है. टाटा कंसल्टेंसी सर्विसेज (TCS) 11.8 लाख करोड़ रुपये मूल्यांकन के साथ दूसरे स्थान पर रही जबकि एचडीएफसी बैंक 9.4 लाख करोड़ रुपये के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर रहा.

