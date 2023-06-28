New Rules In July 2023: हो जाएं तैयार, 1 जुलाई से होने जा रहे हैं ये बड़े बदलाव, आपकी जेब पर पड़ेगा सीधा असर
topStories1hindi1757988
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

New Rules In July 2023: हो जाएं तैयार, 1 जुलाई से होने जा रहे हैं ये बड़े बदलाव, आपकी जेब पर पड़ेगा सीधा असर

July 1, 2023: इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न, क्रेडिट कार्ड और एलपीजी समेत कई तरह के नियमों में 1 तारीख से बदलाव होने जा रहा है. इन बदलावों का आम आदमी की जेब और जीवन पर सीधा असर पड़ेगा. आइए जानते हैं कि जुलाई में वे क्या बदलाव होने जा रहे हैं, जिससे हर व्यक्ति प्रभावित होगा.

 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

Trending Photos

New Rules In July 2023: हो जाएं तैयार, 1 जुलाई से होने जा रहे हैं ये बड़े बदलाव, आपकी जेब पर पड़ेगा सीधा असर

Rules Change From July 1, 2023: कुछ ही दिनों में जून का महीना खत्म होने वाला है और 3 दिन बाद ही देशभर में कई बड़े बदलाव होने जा रहा है, जिसका सीधा असर आपकी जेब पर पड़ेगा. इसमें इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न, क्रेडिट कार्ड और एलपीजी समेत कई तरह के नियमों में चेंज होगा. इन बदलावों का आम आदमी की जेब और जीवन पर सीधा असर पड़ेगा. आइए जानते हैं कि जुलाई में वे क्या बदलाव होने जा रहे हैं, जिससे हर व्यक्ति प्रभावित होगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 28 June 2023
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
ias stuti charan
फुल टाइम जॉब के साथ की UPSC की तैयारी, हासिल की तीसरी रैंक, बनीं IAS ऑफिसर
Church
जहां सदियों से रहा ईसाई धर्म का बोलबाला, वहां होटल और डिस्को में क्यों बदल रहे चर्च?
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद