SBI समेत इन बैंकों में बदलने जा रहे 2000 का नोट, तो देना होगा चार्ज, करोड़ों ग्राहकों को लग झटका
topStories1hindi1711235
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

SBI समेत इन बैंकों में बदलने जा रहे 2000 का नोट, तो देना होगा चार्ज, करोड़ों ग्राहकों को लग झटका

2000 Rupees Note Exchange: अगर आपके पास भी 2000 रुपये के नोट हैं तो अब आपके लिए टेंशन की खबर है. आरबीआई (RBI) ने हाल ही में 2000 रुपये के नोटों को चलन से बाहर करने का फैसला लिया है. अगर आपके लॉकर में भी 2000 के नोट हैं तो अब आपको इसको बदलने के लिए अपनी जेब से पैसे खर्च करने होंगे.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

Trending Photos

SBI समेत इन बैंकों में बदलने जा रहे 2000 का नोट, तो देना होगा चार्ज, करोड़ों ग्राहकों को लग झटका

2000 Rupees Note Exchange: अगर आपके पास भी 2000 रुपये के नोट हैं तो अब आपके लिए टेंशन की खबर है. आरबीआई (RBI) ने हाल ही में 2000 रुपये के नोटों को चलन से बाहर करने का फैसला लिया है. अगर आपके लॉकर में भी 2000 के नोट हैं तो अब आपको इसको बदलने के लिए अपनी जेब से पैसे खर्च करने होंगे. एसबीआई (SBI) समेत कई बैंक नोट बदलने पर चार्ज लगा रहा है. तो आइए आप जान लें कि कौन सा बैंक कितने रुपये का चार्ज लगा रहा है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Akshay Kumar
हसीना दो दीवाना एक...शिल्पा या रवीना किसके साथ ज्यादा भाई Akshay Kumar की जोड़ी?
Sara Ali Khan
Sara की नहीं आई गाड़ी तो भागकर पकड़ा ऑटो और पहुंच गईं घर! सादगी पर ये बोले फैंस
up
केसरिया कुर्ता पहनने पर इमाम ने धमकाया, नमाज पढ़ने से रोका; पुलिस तक पहुंचा मामला