Ticket Fare: सीनियर सिटीजन्स की हुई बल्ले-बल्ले, घट गई टिकट की कीमतें, सफर में लगेगा सिर्फ आधा किराया

Senior Citizen Ticket Fare: राज्य सरकार की तरफ से बड़ा ऐलान कर दिया गया है. अब से महिलाओं और वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को सिर्फ आधा टिकट ही लेना होगा. राज्य सरकार (State Government) ने टिकट की कीमतों (Ticket Price) में कटौती कर दी है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 08:15 PM IST

Free Travel Facility For Senior Citizen: देशभर में केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की तरफ से महिलाओं और सीनियर सिटीजन्स को कई तरह की सुविधाएं दी जाती हैं. अगर आप भी सफर करते हैं तो आपके लिए राज्य सरकार की तरफ से बड़ा ऐलान कर दिया गया है. अब से महिलाओं और वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को सिर्फ आधा टिकट ही लेना होगा. राज्य सरकार (State Government) ने टिकट की कीमतों (Ticket Price) में कटौती कर दी है. आइए आपको बताते हैं कि कहां पर लोगों को सफर के दौरान सिर्फ 50 फीसदी यानी आधा किराया देना होगा. 

