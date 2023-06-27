TCS के बाद अब Tata Group लेकर आ रहा इस कंपनी का IPO, 19 साल बाद निवेशकों को मिलेगा कमाई का मौका
TCS के बाद अब Tata Group लेकर आ रहा इस कंपनी का IPO, 19 साल बाद निवेशकों को मिलेगा कमाई का मौका

Tata Group IPO: टाटा ग्रुप करीब 19 साल के बाद में आईपीओ लेकर आ रही है. इससे पहले टाटा ग्रुप का आईपीओ साल 2004 में आया था. 2004 में कंपनी टीसीएस का आईपीओ लेकर आई थी. टाटा टेक्नोलॉजीज के आईपीओ के जरिए बाजार से करीब 4,000 करोड़ रुपये जुटा सकती है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

TCS के बाद अब Tata Group लेकर आ रहा इस कंपनी का IPO, 19 साल बाद निवेशकों को मिलेगा कमाई का मौका

Tata Technologies IPO: टाटा ग्रुप (Tata Group) की कई कंपनियों के शेयरों ने ग्राहकों को मालामाल कर दिया है. फिलहाल अब टाटा मोटर्स की सहायक इकाई टाटा टेक्नोलॉजीज (Tata Technologies) के आईपीओ को सेबी की मंजूरी मिल गई है. अब जल्द ही बाजार में टाटा ग्रुप से जुड़ी हुई एक और कंपनी का आईपीओ आएगा. इसके साथ ही सेबी ने 2 और कंपनियों के आईपीओ को मंजूरी दी है. इस लिस्ट में गांधार ऑयल रिफाइनरी (इंडिया) लिमिटेड और गैर-बैंकिंग वित्तीय कंपनी एसबीएफसी फाइनेंस को प्रारंभिक सार्वजनिक पेशकश (IPO) के जरिए पूंजी जुटाने के लिए पूंजी बाजार नियामक सेबी की मंजूरी मिल गई है.

