Wipro अब करेगी शेयर्स का बायबैक, 16 जून है आखिरी तारीख, आप भी बेच सकते हैं स्टॉक्स!

Wipro Share Price News: आईटी सेक्टर (IT Sector) की कंपनी विप्रो के शेयरधारकों ने 12,000 करोड़ रुपये के शेयर बायबैक करने की घोषणा की है. आज यानी सोमवार को कंपनी ने एक रिपोर्ट जारी कर इस बारे में बताया है.

Jun 05, 2023, 07:43 PM IST

Wipro Share Buyback: अगर आपके पास में भी विप्रो के शेयर्स (Wipro Shares) हैं तो आपके लिए जरूरी खबर है. कंपनी ने अब अपने शेयर्स को बायबैक करने का फैसला लिया है. आईटी सेक्टर (IT Sector) की कंपनी विप्रो के शेयरधारकों ने 12,000 करोड़ रुपये के शेयर बायबैक करने की घोषणा की है. आज यानी सोमवार को कंपनी ने एक रिपोर्ट जारी कर इस बारे में बताया है. आईटी सेक्टर की कंपनी विप्रो ने सोमवार को शेयर बाजार में इस बारे में जानकारी दी है. विप्रो के निदेशक मंडल ने 445 रुपये प्रति शेयर के भाव पर 26.96 करोड़ इक्विटी शेयर वापस खरीदने की मंजूरी दी है.

