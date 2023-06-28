CUET UG Result 2023: जुलाई के पहले सप्ताह में जारी होगा रिजल्ट, जानें कैसे चेक करें स्कोर
CUET UG Result 2023: जुलाई के पहले सप्ताह में जारी होगा रिजल्ट, जानें कैसे चेक करें स्कोर

CUET UG Result 2023: उम्मीदवारों को सीयूईटी स्कोरकार्ड 2023 डाउनलोड करना होगा क्योंकि यह प्रवेश प्रक्रिया के दौरान प्रस्तुत किया जाने वाला एक महत्वपूर्ण डॉक्यूमेंट है.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

CUET UG Result 2023: जुलाई के पहले सप्ताह में जारी होगा रिजल्ट, जानें कैसे चेक करें स्कोर

CUET UG Result 2023: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) ने सीयूईटी यूजी 2023 के सभी चरणों को पूरा कर लिया है. छात्र अब बस रिजल्ट के जारी होने का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं. मीडिया रिपोर्टों का दावा है कि एनटीए संभवतः जुलाई के पहले सप्ताह में सीयूईटी यूजी 2023 का रिजल्ट जारी कर देगा. 

