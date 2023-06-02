rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, RBSE 10th Result 2023: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट थोड़ी देर में, ये है चेक करने का सही तरीका
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, RBSE 10th Result 2023: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट थोड़ी देर में, ये है चेक करने का सही तरीका

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Direct Link: इस साल राजस्थान बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं 16 मार्च से 13 अप्रैल 2023 तक आयोजित की गईं.  लगभग 9 लाख छात्र आरबीएसई 10वीं की परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे और अब अपने परिणाम चेक कर सकते हैं. 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, RBSE 10th Result 2023: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट थोड़ी देर में, ये है चेक करने का सही तरीका

Results rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (आरबीएसई) जल्द ही 2023 के लिए आरबीएसई 10वीं का रिजल्ट घोषित करने जा रहा है. आरबीएसई कक्षा 10वीं परीक्षा 2023 का परिणाम घोषित होने के बाद स्टूडेंट्स अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर पाएंगे.  एक बार जारी होने के बाद, छात्र अपना आरबीएसई 10वीं परिणाम 2023 आधिकारिक वेबसाइट: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in पर डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. 

