IAS Success Story: बेटी अफसर बन सके इसलिए मां ने छोड़ी नौकरी, घर पर TV भी नहीं चलता था
IAS Success Story: बेटी अफसर बन सके इसलिए मां ने छोड़ी नौकरी, घर पर TV भी नहीं चलता था

IAS Jagrati Awasthi Story: जागृति इस एग्जाम को क्वालिफाई करने के लिए हर दिन 12 से 14 की पढ़ाई करती थीं. उन्होंने वीक सेक्शन पर फोकस किया और ज्यादा से ज्यादा सिलेबस को कवर करने का प्लान बनाया.

IAS Jagrati Awasthi Success Story: मध्यप्रदेश की जागृति अवस्थी को साल 2020 में सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में सेकेंड रैंक हासिल हुई. जागृति ने भोपाल के मौलाना आजाद राष्ट्रीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान (MANIT) से इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई की और भारत हेवी इलेक्ट्रिकल्स लिमिटेड (BHEL) में काम करने लगीं, लेकिन सपना था आईएएस ऑफिसर बनने का. इस सपने को पूरा करने के लिए उन्होंने जॉब छोड़ दी और यूपीएसी तैयारी में जुट गईं.

