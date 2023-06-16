UPSC Success Story: इंजीनियरिंग में नहीं आया मजा तो 99% के साथ क्रैक किया CAT फिर बन गईं IAS
UPSC Success Story: इंजीनियरिंग में नहीं आया मजा तो 99% के साथ क्रैक किया CAT फिर बन गईं IAS

IAS Neha Bhosle: कई मोटिवेशनल आईएएस स्टोरीज में से, नेहा भोसले की कहानी उन कई कैंडिडेट्स के लिए प्रेरणा बन सकती है जो यूपीएससी सीएसई को क्रैक करना चाहते हैं.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 09:32 AM IST

UPSC Struggle Story: कई उम्मीदवार कई बाधाओं और कठिनाइयों के बावजूद हर साल यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में सफल होते हैं. UPSC को पूरी दुनिया में सबसे कठिन भर्ती परीक्षाओं में से एक माना जाता है. लोग परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए सालों समर्पित रहते हैं. हमारे पास कुछ ऐसे उदाहरण भी हैं जहां उम्मीदवारों ने नौकरी के साथ-साथ तैयारी की है और आईएएस/ आईपीएस परीक्षा में सफलता हासिल की है.

