खुशखबरी! जेईई एडवांस्ड के टॉपर्स को मिलेंगे 12-12 लाख, IIT कानपुर टॉप 100 रैंकर्स को देगा स्कॉलरशिप
खुशखबरी! जेईई एडवांस्ड के टॉपर्स को मिलेंगे 12-12 लाख, IIT कानपुर टॉप 100 रैंकर्स को देगा स्कॉलरशिप

IIT Kanpur Scholarships: आईआईटी कानपुर जेईई एडवांस्ड में टॉप 100 रैंकर्स को स्पेशल स्कॉलरशिप ऑफर कर रहा है. इसमें छात्रों की ट्यूशन और आईआईटी कानपुर में रहने-खाने और पढ़ाई समेत सभी खर्च कवर किए जाएंगे. 

खुशखबरी! जेईई एडवांस्ड के टॉपर्स को मिलेंगे 12-12 लाख, IIT कानपुर टॉप 100 रैंकर्स को देगा स्कॉलरशिप

Scholarships For JEE Advanced Top 100 Rankers: जेईई एडवांस्ड  के टॉपर्स के लिए खुशखबरी है. जेईई एडवांस्ड (JEE Advanced) में बढ़िया रैंक हासिल करने वाले स्टूडेंट्स की तो निकल पड़ी. जी हां, भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान कानपुर (IIT Kanpur) ऑल इंडिया टॉप 100 जेईई एडवांस्ड रैंक होल्डर्स को ब्राइट माइंड्स स्कॉलरशिप (Bright Minds Scholarship) ऑफर कर रहा है. इस स्कॉलरशिप योजना के तहत आईआईटी कानपुर स्टूडेंट्स की ट्यूशन फीस रहने समेत सभी खर्चों को कवर करेगा. 

