mahresult.nic.in, Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results OUT: महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, 93.83 फीसदी पास, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
mahresult.nic.in, Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results OUT: महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, 93.83 फीसदी पास, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स

mahresult.nic.in 2023: स्टूडेंट्स अपना रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिए सबसे पहले आधिकारिक वेबसाइट msbshse.co.in पर जाएं. 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

mahresult.nic.in, Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results OUT: महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, 93.83 फीसदी पास, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स

Maharashtra 10th Result 2023 download marksheet: महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक और उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (MSBSHSE) ने आज 2 जून को कक्षा 10 की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया है. हालांकि अभी रिजल्ट केवल प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में जारी किया गया है. महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड ने कक्षा 10 एसएससी परिणाम 2023 घोषित कर दिया है. इस साल 93.83 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स ने परीक्षा पास की है. कोंकण डिवीजन 98.11 फीसदी पास प्रतिशत के साथ सबसे ऊपर है जबकि नागपुर डिवीजन 92.05 प्रतिशत के साथ सबसे नीचे है. कुल 23013 स्कूलों में से 6844 ने शत-प्रतिशत रिजल्ट दर्ज किया है.

