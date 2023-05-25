MP Board 10th 12th Result 2023: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं का रिजल्ट चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक, ये स्टूडेंट माने जाएंगे फेल
MP Board 10th 12th Result 2023: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं का रिजल्ट चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक, ये स्टूडेंट माने जाएंगे फेल

MP Board Result Marksheet: राज्य में एमपी 10वीं,12वीं की परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए कुल 19 लाख स्टूडेंट्स ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था.

MP Board 10th 12th Result 2023: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं का रिजल्ट चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक, ये स्टूडेंट माने जाएंगे फेल

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: मध्य प्रदेश शिक्षा बोर्ड आज 25 मई को अपने कक्षा 10वीं, 12वीं के स्टूडेंट्स का रिजल्ट घोषित करने जा रहा है. रिजल्ट की घोषणा के बाद अपना रिजल्ट देखने के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को एमपी बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जाना होगा. एमपी बोर्ड 10,12 रिजल्ट 2023 चेक करने के लिए डायरेक्ट लिंक: mpresults.nic.in और mpbse.nic.in हैं.

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
