JNVST Class 6 Result 2023: जारी हुआ जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय कक्षा 6 का रिजल्ट, इस डायरेक्ट लिंक से करें चेक
JNVST Class 6 Result 2023: जारी हुआ जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय कक्षा 6 का रिजल्ट, इस डायरेक्ट लिंक से करें चेक

JNVST Class 6 Result 2023: नवोदय विद्यालय समिति (NVS) की तरफ से 29 अप्रैल को सुबह 11:30 बजे से दोपहर 1:30 बजे तक नवोदय कक्षा 6 की प्रवेश परीक्षा 2023 का आयोजन किया गया था. 

JNVST Class 6 Result 2023: जारी हुआ जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय कक्षा 6 का रिजल्ट, इस डायरेक्ट लिंक से करें चेक

JNVST Class 6 Result 2023: नवोदय विद्यालय समिति (NVS) की तरफ से कक्षा 6 में एडमिशन के लिए जवाहरलाल नवोदय विद्यालय चयन परीक्षा (JNVST) के परिणाम घोषित कर दिए गए हैं. जो उम्मीदवार जेएनवीएसटी कक्षा 6 के लिए उपस्थित हुए थे, वे इस आधिकारिक वेबसाइट - navodaya.gov.in पर अपना परिणाम ऑनलाइन देख सकते हैं.

