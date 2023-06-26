NIOS Class 10th Result 2023: एनआईओएस 10वीं क्लास का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहा चेक करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक
NIOS Class 10th Result 2023: एनआईओएस 10वीं क्लास का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहा चेक करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक

NIOS 10th Result 2023: सफल उम्मीदवारों को सीधे उनके संबंधित मान्यता प्राप्त संस्थानों के माध्यम से मार्क-शीट-कम-प्रमाणपत्र और माइग्रेशन-कम-ट्रांसफर सर्टिफिकेट जारी किया जाएगा.

Jun 26, 2023

NIOS Class 10th Result 2023: एनआईओएस 10वीं क्लास का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहा चेक करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक

NIOS Result 2023: नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ ओपन स्कूलिंग (एनआईओएस) ने कक्षा 10वीं के रिजल्ट 2023 की घोषणा कर दी है. जो स्टूडेंट्स अप्रैल/ मई 2023 में कक्षा 10वीं की परीक्षा में उपस्थित हुए थे, वे आधिकारिक वेबसाइट http://results.nios.ac.in से अपना रिजल्ट चेक और डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. 

