QS World Ranking 2023: QS वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी रैंकिंग लिस्ट में IIT-Bombay टॉप 150 में, डीयू 407वें स्थान पर

QS World University Ranking 2023: क्यूएस वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी रैंकिंग 2023 में आईआईटी-बॉम्बे को 147वीं रैंक मिली है. अह यह दुनिया की टॉप 150 यूनिवर्सिटी में शामिल हो चुका है. वही, इस साल 13 भारतीय विवि फिसलकर नीचली रैंक पर आ गए हैं. 

Jun 28, 2023

QS World University Ranking 2023: क्यूएस वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी की रैंगिेग लिस्ट जारी हो चुकी है. क्यूएस वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी रैंकिंग 2023 में 147वीं रैंक हासिल कर आईआईटी-बॉम्बे दुनिया के टॉप 150 यूनिवर्सिटी में शामिल हो गया है. इसके अलावा दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी 407वीं और अन्ना यूनिवर्सिटी 427वीं पोजिशन के साथ दुनिया के शीर्ष 500 विश्वविद्यालयों एंट्री के साथ ही इस स्तर पर अपनी शुरुआत कर रहा है. मैसाचुसेट्स इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी (एमआईटी), कैम्ब्रिज विश्वविद्यालय और ऑक्सफोर्ड विश्वविद्यालय विश्व स्तर पर टॉप 3 में शामिल हैं. 

