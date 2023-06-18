Success Story: राजस्थानी इंजीनियर ने छोड़ी मोटी सैलरी वाली नौकरी, अब ऊंटनी के दूध से कर रहे कमाई
topStories1hindi1742652
Hindi Newsकरियर

Success Story: राजस्थानी इंजीनियर ने छोड़ी मोटी सैलरी वाली नौकरी, अब ऊंटनी के दूध से कर रहे कमाई

Business Idea: यह काम 10 लाख रुपये से कम की पूंजी के साथ शुरू किया गया था. जिसमें ऊंट के दूध का पाउडर, चॉकलेट और एक कॉस्मेटिक लाइन शामिल है.

 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Trending Photos

Success Story: राजस्थानी इंजीनियर ने छोड़ी मोटी सैलरी वाली नौकरी, अब ऊंटनी के दूध से कर रहे कमाई

Camel Milk Market: ऊंट की सवारी पुरानी हो गई है; ऊंटनी का दूध आज का फैशन है. राजस्थान के शख्स द्वारा 2016 में 10 लाख रुपये से कम की पूंजी के साथ बूटस्ट्रैप्ड बिजनेस के रूप में स्थापित फूड कंपनी में वर्तमान में ऊंटनी के दूध से बने प्रॉडक्ट की एक किस्म शामिल है, जिसमें ऊंट के दूध का पाउडर, चॉकलेट और एक कॉस्मेटिक लाइन शामिल है. यह दिल्ली, मुंबई, चेन्नई, बेंगलुरु, हैदराबाद, बठिंडा और चंडीगढ़ के चैनलों के साथ-साथ अमेरिका, मलेशिया और फिलीपींस के थोक विक्रेताओं को ऊंट के दूध के पाउडर की सप्लाई करता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?